Peterborough Step-dad who murdered Bernadette Walker and eight other criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in September

Scott Walker may never be released from prison after he was given a life sentence for killing his 17-year old step daughter, Bernadette Walker last year.
Others to have been jailed include burglars, sex offenders and drug dealers..
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
Taha Biston, 44, of South Street, Peterborough was jailed for one year and 10 months, and disqualified from driving for two years, after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving
Charlie Corleys (20), of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough was sentenced to four years in a YOI after admitting conspiracy to burgle
Dennis O’Keefe, of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough admitted two counts of wounding with intent and one of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was sentenced to eight years in prison
Paul Wright (25), of Lessingham, Orton Brimbles pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to five years in prison
