The faces of some of the criminals jailed for crimes committed in and around Peterborough in September

Peterborough Step-dad who murdered Bernadette Walker and eight other criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in September

A man who murdered his step-daughter in Peterborough is among the nine criminals to have been jailed for crimes committed in and around the city in September.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:42 am

Scott Walker may never be released from prison after he was given a life sentence for killing his 17-year old step daughter, Bernadette Walker last year.

Others to have been jailed include burglars, sex offenders and drug dealers..

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Criminals jailed in September

Taha Biston, 44, of South Street, Peterborough was jailed for one year and 10 months, and disqualified from driving for two years, after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Criminals jailed in September

Charlie Corleys (20), of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough was sentenced to four years in a YOI after admitting conspiracy to burgle

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Criminals jailed in September

Dennis O’Keefe, of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough admitted two counts of wounding with intent and one of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was sentenced to eight years in prison

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Criminals jailed in September

Paul Wright (25), of Lessingham, Orton Brimbles pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to five years in prison

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3