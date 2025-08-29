Peterborough social enterprise offering music workshops to people with additional needs left devastated by break-in

A social enterprise in Peterborough has been left devastated by a break-in.

Beat This, which offers community workshops to use music and technology to help children, young people and adults with additional needs learn, interact and create through music, from their base at the Norfolk Street Courtyard Business Centre were targeted on the early hours of Monday morning (July 29).

Intruders broke into the music studio and stole the main computer and back-up drive.

Founder Benny Turner said: “This has been a devastating blow, as all the music and projects from our local artists are on those drives.

The break-in at Beat This.

“This isn't just about us—it's about the entire community of musicians who have poured their hearts and souls into their work, only to have it potentially erased forever."

An appeal has been launched for the safe return of the drives with a cash reward offered.

Benny added: “We're reaching out to anyone in Peterborough who might have information.

"We are offering a cash reward for the return of the computer hard drives—no questions asked. We just want to recover the music and continue our work.

“Please contact us directly if you can help. Every share counts.”

For all of the ways to contact Beat This, visit www.facebook.com/atbeatthiscic.