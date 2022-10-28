A shoplifter who was caught stealing from the same shop twice in one day has been jailed.

Clara Nemcova, 29, was arrested at Boots in Queensgate, Peterborough, on Sunday after police were called by security at the store.

Security intervened after she attempted to leave with five gift sets worth £78 and had also attempted to leave the store earlier in the day with nine Ted Baker sets worth £112.50.

The items stolen from Boots

Nemcova, of Mitchell Close, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday where she was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting two counts of theft .

Her sentence included a previously suspended four-week sentence for common assault and possession of heroin.