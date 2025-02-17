Peterborough shoplifter who stole from Boots, H&M and Fatface in Queensgate jailed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST

Aaron Cliffe also charged with assaulting a member of the public in Peterborough city centre

A thief who continued offending despite being spared jailed to receive drug treatment has been jailed.

Aaron Cliffe, 28, was arrested on 6 November last year for the theft of two gift sets from Boots, in Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough, earlier that day, and the theft of a jumper from H&M, also in Queensgate, two days prior.

He was charged and appeared at court the following day, but was given a deferred sentence until February to give him the opportunity attend drug rehabilitation.

Aaron Cliffe stole from a number of stores in QueensgateAaron Cliffe stole from a number of stores in Queensgate
Cliffe, of no fixed address, continued offending and carried out a further two thefts – from Fatface, in Queensgate, on 25 November, and from Superdrug, in Queensgate, on 3 December.

He was arrested again on 15 December in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, and charged with the two thefts and the assault of a member of the public in Wheel Yard, Peterborough city centre, on 3 December.

Cliffe was jailed for six months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (12 February) and ordered to pay £194.99 in compensation - £40 to Fatface, £127 to Superdrug, and £27.99 to H&M.

PC Kershaw, who investigated, said: “Cliffe’s decision to continue offending shows his blatant disregard for those impacted by his actions.

