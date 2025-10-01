Peterborough shoplifter told police they shouldn't be arresting him as he'd 'only' taken £60 of t-shirts from Superdry

A Peterborough shoplifter told police they shouldn’t arrest him as his loot was not worth at least £200.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Benham stole the three t-shirts, each worth £19.99, from the Superdry store on September 26 – but was arrested quickly.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard that when he was arrested, he told police he shouldn’t be arrested as the total value of the items was less than £200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, police did not take his legal advice – and he appeared in court on Wednesday (October 1), where he pleaded guilty to one count of shoplifting.

Benham stole from the Superdry store in Peterborough

The court was told Benham (27) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, has a total of 42 previous convictions for theft recorded against him – and he had been released from prison the day before stealing the t-shirts from the Queensgate store.

Kashif Khan, defending, told the court that Benham was receiving support in the community, and urged District Judge Ken Sheraton to impose a suspended sentence.

He said: “He requires help with drug misuse, his emotional wellbeing, his accommodation situation, his finances. A short custodial sentence would achieve little, and would urge you to impose a suspended sentence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told the t-shirts were recovered, so no order for compensation was made.

Judge Sheraton imposed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Benham to take part in 30 days of rehabilitation activities with the Probation Service.

Benham was also ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £154 surcharge.

As he left court, Benham said ‘Thank you’ to the court.