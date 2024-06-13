Peterborough shoplifter stole Tony's Chocolonely chocolate and Sure deodorant from Tesco in two month spree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mucklin stole £300 of goods from stores in two month spree

A prolific shoplifter who stole more than £300 worth of goods from a shop in Orton Wistow has been sentenced.

John Mucklin, 45, was arrested by neighbourhood officers in Kingfisher Court, Stanground, on 21 May as he was wanted for two shoplifting offences at Tesco Express, Napier Place in Orton Wistow.

Mucklin, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (7 June), and was sentenced to a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR) and a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Tony's Chocolonely bars were among the items stolen

He has also been ordered to pay £50 in compensation to Tesco and £5 in compensation to Iceland after admitting nine offences.

PC Josh Yeomans, who investigated, said: “The impact that being repeatedly targeted by offenders has on businesses is significant, and I would like to thank those involved for being vigilant in their reporting.

“These reports of shoplifting aid us in building investigations, identifying offenders and taking further action in terms of court orders such as Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs).”

Offences admitted by Mucklin

The thefts Mucklin was sentenced for were:

Theft of 20 bars of chocolate worth £20 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 4 March

Theft of six jars of coffee worth £40.50 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 24 March

Theft of four packs of chicken breasts and ten packs of steak worth £65.70 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 4 April

Theft of Cadburys chocolate worth £20 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 6 April

Theft of six cans Sure men’s deodorant worth £13.50 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 12 April

Theft of confectionary worth £70 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 27 April

Theft of chocolate worth £70 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 3 May

Theft of four Tony’s chocolate bars worth £12.80 from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 16 May