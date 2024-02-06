Peterborough shoplifter stole coffee, meat and washing pods worth hundreds of pounds
A shoplifter who stole hundreds of pounds worth of meat, coffee and washing powder has been given a criminal behaviour order.
Conor Polwin, 28, targeted supermarkets and shops across Peterborough 22 times throughout October and November last year.
He stole a variety of items including meat, coffee and washing pods and was arrested after being identified from CCTV footage.
Polwin, of not fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 22 counts of theft from a shop and was handed a community order at Peterborough Crown Court last week (1 February). He was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order.
PC Kyle Saunders, said: “Polwin is a prolific criminal with these 22 thefts against his name. We encourage those businesses affected to report any breaches, which will be dealt with robustly by the courts.”