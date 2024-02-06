Peterborough shoplifter stole coffee, meat and washing pods worth hundreds of pounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter who stole hundreds of pounds worth of meat, coffee and washing powder has been given a criminal behaviour order.

Conor Polwin, 28, targeted supermarkets and shops across Peterborough 22 times throughout October and November last year.

He stole a variety of items including meat, coffee and washing pods and was arrested after being identified from CCTV footage.

Conor Polwin

Polwin, of not fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 22 counts of theft from a shop and was handed a community order at Peterborough Crown Court last week (1 February). He was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order.