Peterborough shoplifter jailed for the second time in two months
A prolific thief who repeatedly targeted a shop in Peterborough has been jailed for the second time this year.
Soma Deasley, 36, was caught on CCTV stealing a total of £270 worth of items from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, over two thefts on 15 March, and two on 18 March.
He was arrested in Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on 20 March.
Deasley, of no fixed address, was jailed for ten weeks and ordered to pay £150 in compensation to One Stop after he admitted four counts of theft from a shop at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 March).
PC Bethany Page, who investigated, said: “Deasley has been convicted of nine shoplifting offences so far this year and was jailed only last month for theft.”