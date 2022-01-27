Peterborough shoplifter jailed - for going to McDonalds

Samuel Green, (25), of North Street, Peterborough, was released from prison on 31 December (2021) after serving an eight week sentence for shoplifting in Camnbridge. He was also handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

On 4 January, Green breached his CBO by visiting McDonalds in Rose Crescent, Cambridge.

He went on to breach it again twice on 8 January.

He had been banned from entering some branches of McDonalds

Green was arrested by officers later that day after stealing a bottle of gin from Sainsbury’s in Sidney Street, again in Cambridge.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court (10 January) Green was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to one count of theft and three counts of breaching his CBO.

His CBO remains in place not to:

Be on or within boundaries of Queens Road, Chesterton Road, Gonville Place and Fen Causeway, Cambridge.

Enter any Marks and Spencer, John Lewis or McDonalds within boundaries of the M11, A14 and A11.

Act in an anti-social or disorderly manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more people within the boundaries of the M11, A14 and A11.