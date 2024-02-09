News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough shoplifter jailed after stealing nearly £1,000 of booze in six months

Bruno Rodrigues was caught stealing Jack Daniels Whiskey from Serpentine Green
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
A shoplifter from Peterborough who has been convicted of stealing almost £1,000 worth of alcohol in the last six months has been sent to prison.

Bruno Rodrigues, 41, was arrested at Tesco Extra in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, on 13 December after being caught stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey worth £55.

In September last year he was convicted of 11 counts of theft from a shop relating to the theft of £848 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Werrington Centre, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

At the time, he was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years and was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and a six-month drugs rehabilitation requirement (DRR).

Rodrigues, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to five months in prison after previously admitting theft from a shop in relation to the Jack Daniels.

PC Elliott Rayment, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Rodrigues was given a second chance last year, and while not having his suspended sentence activated yesterday, he has been sent to prison for his latest crime.”