Peterborough shoplifter jailed after stealing Bluetooth headphones from TK Maxx
A Peterborough thief who stole electronics while police officers were at the shop has been jailed.
Officers were at TK Maxx in Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough, carrying out unrelated enquiries on 14 August when the security alarms went off. CCTV showed Kamran Tabassam, 37, stealing two items from the electronics section.
He was arrested close by and had a power bank and Bluetooth headphones worth a total of £30.98.
Tabassam, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four weeks in prison after appearing at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (15 August).
PC Millie Pinguenet, who investigated, said: “Officers were in the right place at the right time and were able to quickly arrest Tabassam.
“To allow us to continue tackling retail crime across the city, it is important that businesses continue reporting all incidents to us.”