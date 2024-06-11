Peterborough shoplifter caught trying to conceal electronics theft by buying a pint of milk
and live on Freeview channel 276
On May 30, Robert McColl, 31, was caught on CCTV entering Tesco in Werrington, Peterborough, where he concealed £142 worth of electronics in his jacket. On his way out, McColl picked up a carton of milk and paid for it with cash at the till, but the security alarms were set off and staff were able to recover the stolen items.
Neighbourhood officers attended Tesco in Serpentine Green, Hampton, on June 4 and arrested McColl after security reported they had detained him as he was caught concealing a bottle of vodka worth £41 in his jacket.
McColl was charged with two counts of theft from a shop and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 5), where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and is required to complete a nine-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR).
He has also been made subject of a daily curfew which requires him to be at his home address in Lincoln Road, Werrington, between 8pm and 8am for 150 days.
PC Emma Smith, who investigated, said: “McColl’s behaviour was brazen, paying for one item in a bid to avoid being caught with the items concealed in his jacket.
“I would like to encourage businesses to continue reporting any incidents to us, regardless of the value, to aid us in identifying and arresting the offenders.”