Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific shoplifter from Peterborough who paid for one item to avoid being caught has been made subject of a daily curfew.

On May 30, Robert McColl, 31, was caught on CCTV entering Tesco in Werrington, Peterborough, where he concealed £142 worth of electronics in his jacket. On his way out, McColl picked up a carton of milk and paid for it with cash at the till, but the security alarms were set off and staff were able to recover the stolen items.

Neighbourhood officers attended Tesco in Serpentine Green, Hampton, on June 4 and arrested McColl after security reported they had detained him as he was caught concealing a bottle of vodka worth £41 in his jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McColl was charged with two counts of theft from a shop and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 5), where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and is required to complete a nine-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR).

Robert McColl has been made subject to a curfew.

He has also been made subject of a daily curfew which requires him to be at his home address in Lincoln Road, Werrington, between 8pm and 8am for 150 days.

PC Emma Smith, who investigated, said: “McColl’s behaviour was brazen, paying for one item in a bid to avoid being caught with the items concealed in his jacket.