A shoplifter who stole from a shop just hours after being given a second chance by magistrates has been jailed.

Joshua Turner, 22, was given a suspended sentence on August 15 after being convicted of several offences including breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), however, later that day he went on to steal £140 worth of alcohol from Asda in Rivergate and then a week later was found behaving suspiciously in Redpoll Place, Bretton, Peterborough, and arrested.

Turner was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison, including the activation of the 20-week suspended sentence, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 23).

He was convicted of four counts of theft from a shop, including three thefts from Morrisons Daily, in Bretton, between August 11 and 12.

He was also ordered to pay £140 in compensation to Asda.

PC Henry Young, who was the arresting officer, said: “Turner was given a second chance by the courts but blatantly disregarded it by committing another offence the same day.

“With continued reporting from businesses, we are able to identify those involved and put them before the courts, as well as looking at taking further action through court orders such as CBOs.”

Turner was given a two-year CBO in January, which bans him from entering any Co-op, Tesco, or TK Maxx in Peterborough.