Peterborough shoplifter caught red handed after stealing goods from Next at Brotherhood Retail Park
A shoplifter who was caught stealing from a shop in Peterborough by officers has been jailed.
Adam Righelato-Apperley, 32, was arrested in Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 31 August, after he was caught stealing by officers who were in the area looking for him in relation to the theft of £400 of items from the same shop two days prior.
Righelato-Apperley, of Chaucer Road, New England, was charged with the two thefts and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £400 in compensation to Next after pleading guilty.
Sergeant Carl Stoppard said: “Officers were in the right place at the right time and were able to arrest Righelato-Apperley before he could commit any more offences.
“Prolific offenders can have a significant impact on the businesses they target, and I urge anyone affected by retail crime to report it to us so we can identify those involved.”