Peterborough shoplifter caught red handed after stealing goods from Next at Brotherhood Retail Park

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:01 BST
Adam Righelato-Apperley jailed and ordered to pay compensation

A shoplifter who was caught stealing from a shop in Peterborough by officers has been jailed.

Most Popular

Adam Righelato-Apperley, 32, was arrested in Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 31 August, after he was caught stealing by officers who were in the area looking for him in relation to the theft of £400 of items from the same shop two days prior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Righelato-Apperley, of Chaucer Road, New England, was charged with the two thefts and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £400 in compensation to Next after pleading guilty.

Adam Righelato-Apperley was arrested at the retail parkplaceholder image
Adam Righelato-Apperley was arrested at the retail park

Sergeant Carl Stoppard said: “Officers were in the right place at the right time and were able to arrest Righelato-Apperley before he could commit any more offences.

“Prolific offenders can have a significant impact on the businesses they target, and I urge anyone affected by retail crime to report it to us so we can identify those involved.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice