Peterborough shop to have licence reviewed over sales of alcohol to 'intoxicated' and underage customers

A Peterborough shop is to have its licence reviewed over sales of alcohol to ‘intoxicated’ people and those underage.

Cambridgeshire Police has requested that Peterborough City Council review the licence of SF Food and Wine at 48 Lincoln Road.

The police has submitted a raft of evidence to the council, which includes:

- Concerns about underage sales on February 7, 2023.

SF Food and Wine on Lincoln Road. Photo: Google.

- In December 2023, two incidents were reported to police of stolen items from other stores being taken to S&F to be sold/passed to people in the store.

- On September 10, 2024, officers received reports that the premises was selling alcohol to street drinkers/intoxicated individuals, who were causing anti-social behaviour in the area. Whilst present, a street drinker was seen entering the store and buying a can of alcohol from the sales assistant. The shop assistant even complained about the issues of anti-social behaviour within the public space on Russell Street, to the left of the shop.

On May 22, 2025, for a licencing inspection by appointment, council and police officers arrived at 10:25am. Officers witnessed an incident in which “a white male entered, his eyes red and glazed, slightly unsteady on his feet and as he walked past there was a smell of alcohol surrounding him, that wasn’t present prior. He proceeded to collect three cans of beer from the shelf and then placed them on the till.”

The man was about to be served by the person on the sill until officers intervened.

In their submission for the review, officers stated that: “The premises has demonstrated it is not promoting the licensing objectives, it is enabling anti-social behaviour through alcohol sales to street drinkers and intoxicated persons.

“The premises is in an area covered by a PSPO due to the detrimental effect ASB has on the quality of life for those in the local community. The area remains saturated with licensed premises and the cumulative impact of premises offering ‘Off sales’, is having a negative impact on the licensing objectives and residents.

“The premises current Premises Licence Holder and DPS are ignoring their responsibilities under the Licensing Act and not considering the impact the premises and actions are having on the local community.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary respectfully requests that consideration be given to the revocation of the Premises Licence.”