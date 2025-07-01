Peterborough shop to have licence reviewed over sale of 'super strength' alcohol and miniature spirits

A Peterborough shop is to have its licence reviewed over the sale of super-strength beers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has requested that the licence of Uni Express on St John’s Street, close to the city centre, be reviewed, after several enforcement visits.

A licence was granted to the premises In February 2024, despite objections from residents and the nearby BP garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, however, have now witnessed a number of things they say breach the licence conditions under which it was granted.

Uni Off Licence (Polish Shop Ltd), 32 St John's Street, Peterborough, PE1 5DD.

On May1, 2025, a pre-arranged appointment found the shop to be breaching conditions which banned the sale of super-strength beer, lagers, ciders, perry’s or spirits (mixtures of 6% ABV (alcohol by volume)) as well as miniature spirits, or individual vessels/containers of beers/larger/cider/perry’s. The shop was also informed that all sealed containers of alcoholic drinks offered for sale for consumption off the premises must be clearly labelled or marked with the name and postcode of the premises.

On May, 14, Polish Shop Ltd (which holds the licence) emailed the council to say that the breached has been resolved, however, an unannounced visit the following day found alcohol above 6% still on display and labels not attached to alcohol being sold.

Despite further assurances over compliance, a further unannounced inspection on May 22 found three alcoholic products above 6% for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Paul Hawkins said: “Whilst it is hoped that the premises is now operating in line with the conditions of the licence, there have been clear breaches.

"The licence holder informed the police and council on several occasions that they were adhering to the conditions, however, it was proven that they were not. They have demonstrated a total disregard to the Licensing Act and to the responsible authorities enforcing the act itself.

"The licence holder’s actions were in contrary to section 136 of the Licensing Act 2003. It is an offence to carry on or attempt to carry on a licensable activity on or from any premises other than under and in accordance with an authorisation. A person guilty of this offence is liable to be imprisoned for up to 6 months and/or an unlimited fine.

“The premises licence holder, who by their own submission is an experienced operator of over ten years, running multiple premises within Peterborough, failed a premises inspection, due to breach of conditions, ignored the warnings provided both verbal and written by responsible authorities and failed to make amends, which would prevent the

requirement for a review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They instead decided to be dishonest in their communications and continued to breach the conditions of the licence, which is wholly unacceptable and disrespectful.”

The application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council.