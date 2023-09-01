A Peterborough sex offender has been jailed for failing to update police about where he was living.

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out to Peter Carmichael, 40, after he admitted breaching restrictions relating to the sex offenders register.

Cambridgeshire police said Carmichael was placed on the register following a conviction in 2014, meaning he had to keep police updated with his home address.

Peter Carmichael admitted breaching the requirements

As he was homeless, Carmichael was required to report to a police station once a week to update officers on where he was staying.

Carmichael went to a police station on 17 May, but failed to return and was arrested in Priestgate, Peterborough, on 2 June.

Carmichael, from Peterborough, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register and a separate charge of intentional strangulation that occurred outside Cambridgeshire.

This week, at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for ten months.

PC Zoe Rogers said: “Carmichael was fully aware of the requirement to report to a police station once a week, but he simply chose to ignore it.

“This case shows how closely we monitor registered sex offenders. Court orders are in place to protect the public and we will seek to prosecute any breaches.”