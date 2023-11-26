Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted sex offender from Peterborough has been sent back to jail after breaching a strict court order governing his use of electronic devices.

Police carried out a search of Andrew Ashmore’s home in Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on 17 November and found a white tablet and three mobile phones.

This put him in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which stated he had to make police aware of any electronic devices in his possession.

While Ashmore, 54, was being booked into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, he admitted he had factory-reset and sold a Samsung mobile phone.

This also put him in breach of his SHPO, which states he should not delete the history of any electronic devices.

Ashmore was first placed on the Sex Offenders Register in March 1996 after being convicted of child sex offences. In October 2021, he was convicted of child sex offences and subjected to the SHPO until 4 February 2037.

He was further convicted of sex offences in February last year.

Last week at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, Ashmore, was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to two breaches of his SHPO.

PC Emily Heriot, from the force’s management of sexual offenders and violent offenders department, said: “Ashmore knew full well he was in breach of his SHPO by not making officers aware of electronic devices in his possession, as well as deleting items from another device and then getting rid of it.