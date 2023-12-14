Peterborough sex offender back behind bars after being caught with dozens of indecent images of children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A registered sex offender from Peterborough with 36 convictions to his name is back behind bars after being caught once again with indecent images of children.

Aaron Goosey, of Pennine Way, Peterborough, has previous convictions including exposure, making indecent images of children and breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

As part of his SHPO, Goosey, 44, is monitored by the force’s Management of Sexual or Violent Offender (MOSOVO) team.

Officers visited his home in April unannounced and became suspicious after checks revealed he had deleted a social media messaging app.

Goosey’s phone was seized and found to contain 46 indecent images of children and one video of the same nature.

Further checks revealed the images were sent on a messaging app since deleted by Goosey – something he is prohibited from doing by the terms of his SHPO.

Chats on Facebook Messenger had also been deleted and Goosey had failed to tell police of a new alias name he had used, breaching his Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

Goosey was arrested but in police interview denied using the messaging app he had deleted, denied seeing any indecent image and said he had never heard of the alias name.

However, he later admitted charges including two counts of making indecent images of children, failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements and breaching a SHPO.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (8 December), Goosey was handed a total of two years and six months in prison. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and the SHPO already in place was extended indefinitely, to monitor any future offending.

Constable Beckie Hallam, who investigated, said: “The main aim of the MOSOVO team is to protect vulnerable children, whether in the real world or online.

“Cases such as these help to highlight that work, which most of the time goes on behind the scenes. A child is victimised when an indecent image is taken and every time it is viewed or shared.