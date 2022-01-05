Peterborough roundabout badly damaged by driver on New Year’s Eve

The damage caused to the roundabout on the A1139/Peterborough Road.

The signage on the roundabout on the A1139/Peterborough Road, leading into Eye, was destroyed and significant tyre marks were left on the hill that makes up the roundabout.

The Skoda Fabia which caused the damage was abandoned at the scene but the driver had fled by the time the damage was discovered by a police patrol in the early hours of Saturday (January 1) morning.

The damage has yet to be repaired and the driver of the Skoda has not been located.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 1.10am on Saturday (1 January) officers on patrol discovered a car that had driven onto a roundabout in Peterborough Road near Eye.