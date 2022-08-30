Peterborough rogues' gallery - the faces of nine crooks jailed in and around city in August

3. Pawel Skorupa

Pawel Skorupa (39), was found to have used false identity documents to secure tenancy agreements at homes where police found cannabis factories worth more than £300,000. Skorupa, of Buckthorn Road, Peterborough, admitted conspiracy to produce cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, two charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of cannabis, possession of amphetamine and four counts of possession of false identity documents. He was jailed for five years

Photo: Cambs Police