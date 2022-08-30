News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the faces of crooks jailed in August

Peterborough rogues' gallery - the faces of nine crooks jailed in and around city in August

Burglar, sex offender and fraudster among those locked up

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:56 pm

This is not a list of all offenders jailed during August, but those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police and British Transport Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Jonathan Clements

Jonathan Clements assaulted his own brother with a metal pole. Clements (52), of Colvile Road, Wisbech was sentenced to six years in prison, with a further four on licence, at Cambridge Crown Court after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was also given an indefinite restraining order.

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

2. Lee Norwell

Lee Norwell (42) was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after he launched a homophobic attack in the city

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

3. Pawel Skorupa

Pawel Skorupa (39), was found to have used false identity documents to secure tenancy agreements at homes where police found cannabis factories worth more than £300,000. Skorupa, of Buckthorn Road, Peterborough, admitted conspiracy to produce cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, two charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of cannabis, possession of amphetamine and four counts of possession of false identity documents. He was jailed for five years

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

4. James Bird

James Bird (26) assaulted his pregnant partner multiple times and threatened her with a knife. Bird, of Churchfield Road, Outwell, admitted three counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and threatening a person with a knife in public. He was jailed for three and a half years

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Cambridgeshire PolicePeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3