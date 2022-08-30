Peterborough rogues' gallery - the faces of nine crooks jailed in and around city in August

This is not a list of all offenders jailed during August, but those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police and British Transport Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Jonathan Clements
Jonathan Clements assaulted his own brother with a metal pole. Clements (52), of Colvile Road, Wisbech was sentenced to six years in prison, with a further four on licence, at Cambridge Crown Court after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was also given an indefinite restraining order.
Photo: Cambs Police
2. Lee Norwell
Lee Norwell (42) was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after he launched a homophobic attack in the city
Photo: Cambs Police
3. Pawel Skorupa
Pawel Skorupa (39), was found to have used false identity documents to secure tenancy agreements at homes where police found cannabis factories worth more than £300,000. Skorupa, of Buckthorn Road, Peterborough, admitted conspiracy to produce cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, two charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of cannabis, possession of amphetamine and four counts of possession of false identity documents. He was jailed for five years
Photo: Cambs Police
4. James Bird
James Bird (26) assaulted his pregnant partner multiple times and threatened her with a knife. Bird, of Churchfield Road, Outwell, admitted three counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and threatening a person with a knife in public. He was jailed for three and a half years
Photo: Cambs Police