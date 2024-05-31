Peterborough Rogues Gallery: The faces of 18 crooks jailed in May - including killer driver and drug dealers

3 . Ahmed Hassan

Ahmed Hassan was caught driving erratically in Peterborough before being found with almost £1,000 worth of class A drugs on him. Hassan, (24) of Dogsthorpe Road, Millfield, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He also had eight points added to his licence and was disqualified from driving for one year and nine months for driving without a licence or insurance. Photo: Cambs Police