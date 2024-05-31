Peterborough Rogues Gallery: The faces of 18 crooks jailed in May - including killer driver and drug dealers

A killer driver who left a much loved Peterborough man for dead after crashing into him is among the criminals jailed for crimes in and around the city this month.
Stuart Nichols struck pedestrian Karl Bradshaw in Peterborough in October 2022, before driving off.
Nichols (46) of Empsons Farm, Postland, Crowland, was jailed for more than four years earlier this month.
Others jailed include a teenage burglar, violent offenders and drug dealers.
These are not all the people jailed during May – just the ones Cambridgeshire Police have released images of.
1. Jailed in May
Some of the criminals jailed in and around Peterborough this month Photo: Police
2. William Gray
William Gray (31) was jailed for three years and nine months after assaulting his partner. Gray, of North Brink, Wisbech, was found guilty of intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and two counts of criminal damage. Photo: Cambs Police
3. Ahmed Hassan
Ahmed Hassan was caught driving erratically in Peterborough before being found with almost £1,000 worth of class A drugs on him. Hassan, (24) of Dogsthorpe Road, Millfield, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He also had eight points added to his licence and was disqualified from driving for one year and nine months for driving without a licence or insurance. Photo: Cambs Police
4. Ashley Baker
Ashley Baker controlled and abused his partner for seven years before being brought to justice. Baker (41) of Wood Street, Doddington, March, pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling behaviour and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison Photo: Cambs Police