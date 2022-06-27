The faces of some of the Peterborough crooks who were jailed this month

Peterborough Rogues Gallery: Rikki Neave's killer and nine other Peterborough criminals jailed in June

The man who killed schoolboy Rikki Neave nearly 30 years ago is amongst the criminals who committed crimes in and around Peterborough now behind bars after being jailed in June

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:00 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed during June, but those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police and British Transport Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. James Watson

James Watson (41) of no fixed abode was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 15 years after being found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

2. David Kinlan

David Kinlan (46) of Medworth, Orton Goldhay was found guilty aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon at a trial. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison of which he must serve a minimum of 11 years and nine months before being considered for release.

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

3. Luke Frederick

Luke Frederick (32) formerly of Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough, was given a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without holding a licence

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

4. Joshua Johnstone

Joshua Johnstone, 23, of Eastfield Road pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place. He was jailed for six months

Photo: BTP

Photo Sales
Rikki NeaveCambridgeshire PolicePeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3