Peterborough Rogues Gallery: Rikki Neave's killer and nine other Peterborough criminals jailed in June

This is not a list of all offenders jailed during June, but those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police and British Transport Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. James Watson
James Watson (41) of no fixed abode was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 15 years after being found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave
Photo: Cambs Police
2. David Kinlan
David Kinlan (46) of Medworth, Orton Goldhay was found guilty aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon at a trial. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison of which he must serve a minimum of 11 years and nine months before being considered for release.
Photo: Cambs Police
3. Luke Frederick
Luke Frederick (32) formerly of Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough, was given a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without holding a licence
Photo: Cambs Police
4. Joshua Johnstone
Joshua Johnstone, 23, of Eastfield Road pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place. He was jailed for six months
Photo: BTP