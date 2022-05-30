Some of the faces of criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in May

Peterborough Rogues Gallery : From killer drivers to violent offenders - the faces of 12 criminals jailed in May

A delivery driver who killed a cyclist and a man who stabbed his partner in the neck are among criminals jailed in and around Peterborough this month

Monday, 30th May 2022, 5:00 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. James Maguire

Maguire (56) of Holmes Way, Paston was jailed for a year and eight months. He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place

2. Omar Camara-Taborda

Camara-Taborda (33) of of Percival Street, Peterborough, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving and he admitted possessing a false identity document with intent and fraud.. He was jailed for one year and one month, and was disqualified from driving for two and a half years

3. Troy King

King (31) of Oundle Road, Peterborough was jailed for three years and ten months after admitting using violence to gain entry and being found guilty of two counts of actual bodily harm, one of common assault, and one of assault by beating, after trial.

4. Jihed Boulaares,

Boulaares, (23) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough was jailed for three years and three months after being convicted of an assault

