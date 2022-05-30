Peterborough Rogues Gallery : From killer drivers to violent offenders - the faces of 12 criminals jailed in May

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. James Maguire
Maguire (56) of Holmes Way, Paston was jailed for a year and eight months. He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place
Photo: Cambs Police
2. Omar Camara-Taborda
Camara-Taborda (33) of of Percival Street, Peterborough, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving and he admitted possessing a false identity document with intent and fraud.. He was jailed for one year and one month, and was disqualified from driving for two and a half years
Photo: Cambs Police
3. Troy King
King (31) of Oundle Road, Peterborough was jailed for three years and ten months after admitting using violence to gain entry and being found guilty of two counts of actual bodily harm, one of common assault, and one of assault by beating, after trial.
Photo: Cambs Police
4. Jihed Boulaares,
Boulaares, (23) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough was jailed for three years and three months after being convicted of an assault
Photo: Cambs Police