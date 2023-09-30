Man who stabbed victim at an Indian restaurant among those jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough
A man who raided a Peterborough children’s charity, and another who defrauded his vulnerable aunt out of thousands of pounds are among those to have been jailed for crimes in and around the city this month.
Jack Hilton was locked up for 32 months for crimes including a raid on Little Miracles, while Stephen Jones defrauded his partner’s elderly aunt out of more than £53,000 while she was in a care home suffering from dementia. He was jailed for more than two years.
Another man, Mohammed Jamal Qadeer, was jailed for three years after stabbing a man in the city.
These are not all the criminals jailed in September – but just the ones who Cambridgeshire police have published a picture of.
2. Mohammed Jamal Qadeer
Mohammed Jamal Qadeer (28) was inside the Shah Jehan restaurant in Peterborough with a group of six other men when a fight broke out between them.
Armed with a knife, Qadeer attacked a man in his 30s who was trying to leave the restaurant, stabbing him in the back and leaving him with an arterial bleed. Qadeer, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, was jailed for three years and nine months after previously pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He also admitted making threats to kill and assault relating to a domestic incident. Photo: Cambs Police
3. Martin Copeman
Martin Copeman (58) of Hussars Court, March, was jailed for three years after he stole tools from Fenland home. He had been found guilty of burglary at a trial Photo: Cambs Police
4. Stephen Jones
Stephen Jones (66) defrauded his partner’s elderly aunt out of more than £53,000 while she was in a care home suffering from dementia, using the cash on rare records and hotel stays. Jones of Woodhurst Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, and was jailed for two years and eight months Photo: Cambs Police