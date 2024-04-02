A driver who caused a crash that left a family injured is one of 17 criminals jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in March.

Mohammed Mehtab (21), now of HMP Leeds, has been jailed for more than four years for the crash that happened in Garton End Road.

Joining him behind bars was rapist Jordan Doughty (33) of Woad Farm Road, who was locked up for 10 years.

These are not all the criminals jailed in March, just the ones Cambridgeshire Police have released a picture of during the month.

1 . Peterborough's March Rogues Gallery Some of the criminals jailed during March for crimes in and around Peterborough

2 . Gary Marston Gary Marston (52) made a false allegation about being sexually assaulted by a police officer. Marston, of Oak Farm Close, Stilton, admitted perverting the course of justice, namely making a false allegation of sexual assault. He was jailed for 15 months

3 . Jordan Doughty Jordan Doughty (33) of Woad Farm Road, Boston, was found guilty of two counts of rape and assault by penetration. He was jailed for 10 years