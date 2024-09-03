Peterborough Rogues Gallery: A dozen crooks jailed in August - including violent robber who pulled woman from car

Jerry Johnson, 27, pulled a woman out of her car after she stopped on the Stanground Bypass, and stole it. Johnson, of Aspley Road, Bedford, was jailed for three years and three months having been found guilty of robbery by a jury Photo: Police
Toby Bunting (51) was found with more than £10,000 worth of class A and B drugs in his car. Bunting, of Park Road, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply class A (crystal meth and cocaine), two counts of possession with intent to supply class B (ketamine and cathinones - khat), acquiring criminal property – namely £800 in cash – and possession of a firearm – namely a Taser. Photo: Police
Edward Murray (38) of Fen View, Stanground, was jailed for 36 weeks after admitting three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. Photo: Police