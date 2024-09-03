Peterborough Rogues Gallery: A dozen crooks jailed in August - including violent robber who pulled woman from car

A robber who pulled a woman from a car after she pulled over to deal with a puncture is among a dozen crooks locked up for crimes in August.

Jerry Johnson, 27, was in a vehicle following the white SEAT Leon along the Stanground bypass, Peterborough, at about 12.30am on Sunday, 9 January, 2022.

The victim’s car had a flat tyre and she was driving slowly when the vehicle, with Johnson inside, began tailgating her and flashing its lights.

She pulled into a lay-by and Johnson reached through the open window to open the door and pull her out of the car.

The victim ran off and returned to the lay-by later that day to find the car had gone.

Johnson, of Aspley Road, Bedford was locked up for three years, having been found guilty of robbery by a jury.

Johnson was one of 12 criminals jailed who had their photo released by Cambridgeshire Police during August – with others including burglars, shoplifters and drug dealers.

Toby Bunting (51) was found with more than £10,000 worth of class A and B drugs in his car. Bunting, of Park Road, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply class A (crystal meth and cocaine), two counts of possession with intent to supply class B (ketamine and cathinones - khat), acquiring criminal property – namely £800 in cash – and possession of a firearm – namely a Taser.