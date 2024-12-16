Peterborough residents warned over Winter Heating Allowance text scam

Peterborough PCSO was sent the text

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are being warned about a text scam doing the rounds in Peterborough and across the country.

The scam sees people receive a text message pretending to be from the DWP, saying: “FINAL REMINDER: Due to the reduction in Winter Heating Allowance, the DWP has decided to bring forward the payment of the Living Allowance to get you through the winter we have decided t pay you either £100 or £300 in Winter Heating Allowance. Please apply for the substinence allowance as soon you recieve the innformation at the link.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The text then posts a link, and ends by saying: “May you have a wonderful and warm winter.”

What the text message looks like

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “One of our PCSOs received this text recently and recognised it as a scam. If you receive a message similar to this one, it is important to not click any links. “To protect yourself from these scams: “Be suspicious of all ‘too good to be true’ offers and deals “Always log on to a website directly rather than clicking on links in the message “Don’t hand over any details to anyone you don’t know or trust “If you do fall victim to these scams, please report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/reporting-fraud-and-cyber-crime”