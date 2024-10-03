Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough drivers are being urged to take caution after a new scam crime type is on the rise.

The Regional Organised Crime Unit Network said there has been an increase in the con.

The scam sees scammers send a text message to victims asking to pay a fine or face prosecution for an outstanding parking ticket.

Residents are urged not to click on the links

They ask them to click a link in the message which takes the receiver to a very convincing copy of the official government website, complete with accurate logos, branding and font.

The victim is asked to provide personal and payment data to pay the fine. The bogus texts warn of increased charges, prosecution and court fees for those who fail to pay with 28 days.

A reminder that local authorities would not contact drivers via text messages regarding a parking penalty charge notice (PCN).

If you receive an unexpected text message, don't be tempted to click on any links or follow instructions to log into any accounts. Links can contain malware that could infect your device and lead to scammers doing further damage.

The Regional Organised Crime Unit Network said that if you have concerns, contact the company the message claims to be via a number form their official website or speak with Action Fraud who can provide advice.