Peterborough residents warned after elderly woman loses £1,200 to rogue traders

Police said the vulnerable woman was contacted by a company saying she could make £500 savings - but all they did was hit her radiators with a hammer.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “She was called by a ‘home savings’ company offering boiler services, citing better energy efficiency and a £500 saving.

“She was visited at her Peterborough home by men who hit her radiators with hammers and showed her bottles supposedly with dirty water from the radiators.

“She paid the men. As the cold weather approaches, be wary of similar calls. Sound too good to be true? It probably is.

“If you aren’t expecting to hear from a salesperson/ business, be cautious. Don’t feel pressured to hand over money/bank details to pay for something you weren’t planning to buy beforehand.”