Peterborough residents urged to have their say on policing and crime in city

Police and Crime Commissioner launches survey to ask residents their views on crime and disorder

Peterborough residents are being urged to have their say on policing priorities in the city – and across Cambridgeshire.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston has a short survey for people to tell him their views on crime and disorder as he produces a new Police and Crime Plan for the county.

Police and Crime Plans set out policing priorities in each police force area, telling the public how crime and disorder will be reduced, how policing resources are allocated and how progress on priorities will be funded and reported.

You can have your say on police priorities in Peterborough

Mr Preston said: “One of my most important jobs is to make sure your views and concerns are represented when it comes to producing a Police and Crime Plan.

“I have spent the last few months talking to people about policing and crime.”

Mr Preston said that from those conversations a number of priority areas have emerged which can be captured within five broad themes:

Communities first

Tackling crime and anti-social behaviour

Early intervention and prevention

Supporting victims and witnesses of crime

Building trust and confidence

Mr Preston added: “It is important to me that the Police and Crime Plan represents your voice therefore I have today launched a short survey, based on the draft themes.

“I know from experience that the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough value early opportunities to feed into local planning. Please take a few minutes to tell me about your views in my short survey and make sure to share the link with your family, friends, and work colleagues.

“Your views will help inform the content of the new Plan.”

You can take part in the survey by visiting https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=G53Fo_G4mUKdajmtj1cEIocZUHfTyqZPn4yvpv3ElU9UQVZWUUFKWERBNFFRMU9KOEJEU0Q4ODBXOS4u

The deadline to take part is 5pm on August 16.