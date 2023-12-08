Peterborough rapist's victim's cries for help heard on doorbell cameras as attacker given life sentence

Stefan Hague punched, kicked and stamped on victim’s head before raping her

A convicted rapist who subjected a woman to a horrific ordeal in her own home has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of nine years.

Stefan Hague, 33, barged through the door at the victim’s Peterborough home and refused to leave on 25 June.

He locked the door and launched a brutal attack on the woman, punching and kicking her as she lay on the floor, as well as stamping on her head and body repeatedly, before raping her.

Stefan Hague

The victim’s screams could be heard on neighbouring video doorbells, which resulted in the police being called, but Hague managed to flee just minutes before officers arrived.

They found her hunched over, covered in blood, with blood-soaked hair and extensive swelling to her face.

She was taken to hospital while a manhunt for Hague got underway. Cambridgeshire officers found him in Greater Manchester still covered in the victim’s blood.

While they arrested him, he repeatedly said, “I’m guilty, I’m guilty”.

Hague, who had previously been convicted of a rape in Manchester, went on to plead guilty to a string of charges against the woman, including rape, attempted rape, grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register at Cambridge Crown Court in July.

Today, (7 December) at the same court, Hague, of Green Lane, Hollingworth, Hyde, Greater Manchester, was sentenced to life and told he must serve a minimum of nine years and three months before he can apply for parole.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch said: “Hague is extremely dangerous, especially towards women, and I am pleased he has now been sentenced for his horrific crimes.

“This case has been extremely traumatic for the victim, and I would like to commend her strength in supporting this prosecution. I hope this outcome brings some closure for her.”

Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence the police and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.