Peterborough rapist who attacked teenager brought to justice by DNA evidence - despite his claims of witchcraft

A man who claimed witchcraft had linked him to the rape of a teenage girl in Peterborough has been jailed.

Demba Embalo, 21, attacked the teenager at his Peterborough home in 2019.

Despite the girl repeatedly telling him no, he raped her in his bedroom.

Later that year the girl disclosed what had happened and Embalo was arrested on 5 November.

His DNA was taken and linked him beyond doubt to the crime.

However, Embalo pleaded not guilty and claimed the evidence which linked him to the offence was witchcraft.

During his trial at Huntingdon Law Court, Embalo changed his plea to guilty on 18 October, 2021.

He was sentenced today (27 January) at the same court to three years and eight months in prison, and handed a ten year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police have said they are pleased he ‘will no longer be a threat’ now a jail sentence has been passed.

DC Sarah Seston, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, praised the survivor who helped bring her attacker to justice, and said: “I would like to commend the survivor in this case for supporting the investigation. The judge commented on her maturity and how impressed he was with how she handled it, comments I echo wholeheartedly.