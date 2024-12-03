Peterborough rapist jailed after breaching court order

​Batty had been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being convicted of two counts of rape

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A registered sex offender breached a court order by failing to tell police he had moved to a new address in Peterborough, and was staying with children.

Andrew Batty, 41, did not notify officers he had been living at a property in Woodston, Peterborough, where two children also lived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said that Batty had been placed on the Sex Offenders Register in March 2009 after being convicted of two counts of rape at York Crown Court.

Batty was convicted of rape more than a decade ago

He was told he must tell police about any address he stayed at for seven days or more in a 12-month period and any address he stayed at for 12 hours or more where a child resides.

Batty was found to have breached these requirements after officers were called to a domestic incident on 28 May.

He fled but was arrested in Lincoln on 13 August.

On Friday (29 November), at Cambridge Crown Court, Batty, who gave an address of West Parade, West Town, Peterborough, was jailed for 10 months having pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Alex Neill, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We enforce notification requirements because of the danger sex offenders can pose to the public.

“Batty knew full well he should have told us about the new address where children were also living so it’s good news he’s now in prison.”