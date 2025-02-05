Peterborough ranked in top 15 locations in the UK for missing pets

“Pet owners should be extra vigilant in protecting their furry companions”

With many dog and cat owners describing their pets as ‘a member of the family’ – it’s no surprise that when they go missing it can be heartbreaking.

New data has now revealed that Peterborough ranks among the top 15 UK areas where you're most likely to lose your pet – whether through deliberate theft, or misadventure.

A report, compiled by security experts Locksmith Luton, shows that across the UK, dog thefts alone have skyrocketing by a staggering 170% since 2019.

Over 25,000 pets have been reported missing across the country since the beginning of 2023, according to the data, with estimates showing that six pets vanish every day.

While Manchester is seen as the county most at risk, with a staggering 231 cases on average each year, Peterborough takes 12th place with an average of 31 annual reports of missing pets.

A spokesperson for Locksmith Luton said: “Losing a pet is a heartbreaking experience. To uncover the hotspots, we analysed missing pet data from trusted sources like Animal Search UK and Pets Reunited, to determine which towns and cities have the highest rates of missing pets over the past 12 months, revealing the areas where pet owners should be extra vigilant in protecting their furry companions.”

The company has now shared four expert tips every pet owner should know to keep dogs from going missing.

• Establish a routine and supervise outdoor time: Pets thrive on routine, and consistent schedules can reduce the likelihood of wandering. Feed them, walk them, and play with them at the same times each day to create structure. When outdoors, always supervise their activities, even in a fenced area. Consistent supervision minimises the chances of your pet straying too far or encountering dangers.

• Secure your home and garden: Take steps to make your home escape-proof. Fix any broken fences, ensure gates are always latched, and check for gaps where a curious pet might squeeze through. Indoors, keep doors and windows secure, especially when people are entering or leaving. If you have a dog, consider using a leash in unfenced areas to prevent wandering, especially during walks or outdoor playtime.

• Train your pet to respond to commands: Teaching your pet basic recall commands like ‘come’ or ‘stay’ can be life-saving. Start training in a controlled environment and gradually introduce distractions. Reinforce their response with treats and positive reinforcement. Training not only strengthens your bond but ensures that your pet will return to you if they wander too far.

• Microchip your pet and keep information up-to-date: Microchipping is a simple, permanent way to link your pet to you in case they go missing. Ensure the microchip is registered with your current contact information and any alternate phone numbers. Additionally, equip your pet with a durable collar that includes an ID tag showing your phone number and address for quick contact if they’re found.