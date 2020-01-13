Peterborough prison officer who received £3k to smuggle phones to inmate jailed

Have your say

A prison officer who received more than £3,000 to smuggle mobile phones to an inmate has been jailed.

Paulius Juska (36) became friendly with a Lithuanian inmate at HMP Peterborough during the summer of 2017.

Paulius Juska

Juska, of Clipston Walk, Westwood, Peterborough, said he “felt sorry” for the prisoner, who spoke little English. He would routinely bring him extra food and translate at appointments for him.

After a few weeks he made contact with the man’s ex-partner Lijana Morkeliunaite, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough.

Morkeliunaite (32) and Juska came to an agreement that he would smuggle mobile phones into the prison in exchange for money.

Intelligence was received that Juska was bringing items into prison with him, but nothing was found during initial searches. However, checks on his bank account uncovered evidence of the conspiracy.

Between June 23, 2017 and September 21, 2017 Juska received 17 payments amounting to £3,275 from Morkeliunaite.

Juska and Morkeliunaite both pleaded guilty to conspiring to bring a prohibited item into prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

Juska was jailed for a year and Morkeliunaite was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 140 hours unpaid work.

DC Paul Twell said: “Juska was in financial difficulties and he thought he could use his position as a prison officer for personal gain.

“We will continue to work with the prison service to make sure that all officers maintain the highest standards.”