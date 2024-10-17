Peterborough Pride: Police release CCTV image of man they want to trace in connection with attack at festival

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:42 BST
Three people have been sentenced following ‘attack “aggravated by hate”’

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an attack at last year’s Peterborough’s Pride festival.

Three men have already been sentenced following the incident, which was described by Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds as ‘aggravated by hate.’

Officers are keen to trace a fourth man – pictured on CCTV wearing a blue ‘quartered’ jumper, jeans and white trainers.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
The appeal comes after Cai Dinardo, 22, Thomas Eve, 23, and Tyler McFarlane, 23, were sentenced after they were captured on CCTV attacking two men and a woman after a night out in the city centre.

The victims, all in their 20s, were walking past a takeaway in Long Causeway at about 3am on 25 June, 2023, when Dinardo and McFarlane, who were standing outside, shouted a homophobic slur and began following them.

A fight broke out and Dinardo and McFarlane began throwing punches at the victims.

A member of the public intervened to stop the attack and the victims walked away, but Dinardo and McFarlane followed and began the attack again further down the road, this time with Eve in tow, who also kicked and punched the victims.

The full CCTV image released by policeThe full CCTV image released by police
Dinardo, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Eve, of New Lakeside, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

McFarlane, of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years.

All three were ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds, who investigated, said: “This was a sustained violent attack, which left two people with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“I have no doubt in my mind the attack was aggravated by hate. Everybody has the right to feel safe when out, whatever their age, race, gender, ethnicity or sexuality.”

Anyone who thinks they might recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image is asked to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 35/NT/15055/23.

