Peterborough Pride: Police release CCTV image of man they want to trace in connection with attack at festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been sentenced following ‘attack “aggravated by hate”’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an attack at last year’s Peterborough’s Pride festival.

Three men have already been sentenced following the incident, which was described by Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds as ‘aggravated by hate.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to trace a fourth man – pictured on CCTV wearing a blue ‘quartered’ jumper, jeans and white trainers.

Do you recognise this man?

The appeal comes after Cai Dinardo, 22, Thomas Eve, 23, and Tyler McFarlane, 23, were sentenced after they were captured on CCTV attacking two men and a woman after a night out in the city centre.

The victims, all in their 20s, were walking past a takeaway in Long Causeway at about 3am on 25 June, 2023, when Dinardo and McFarlane, who were standing outside, shouted a homophobic slur and began following them.

A fight broke out and Dinardo and McFarlane began throwing punches at the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the public intervened to stop the attack and the victims walked away, but Dinardo and McFarlane followed and began the attack again further down the road, this time with Eve in tow, who also kicked and punched the victims.

The full CCTV image released by police

Dinardo, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Eve, of New Lakeside, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

McFarlane, of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years.

All three were ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds, who investigated, said: “This was a sustained violent attack, which left two people with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“I have no doubt in my mind the attack was aggravated by hate. Everybody has the right to feel safe when out, whatever their age, race, gender, ethnicity or sexuality.”

Anyone who thinks they might recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image is asked to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 35/NT/15055/23.