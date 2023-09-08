Peterborough police using 'invisible DNA' to tackle moped menace
Police have turned to ‘invisible DNA’ to tackle a moped menace in Peterborough.
Officers will be able to spray riders who race along pavements and footpaths with ‘Selecta DNA,’ which will help identify bikes and riders in the future.The issue of anti-social moped use was raised by Hampton Vale councillor Lindsay Sharp earlier this week.
While discussing the problems associated with unauthorised car cruise events, he said: “It’s worth noting similar issues are being seen in Hampton from youths riding motorbikes in a dangerous and anti-social behaviour throughout Hampton. Often on pavements and footpaths. I’m pleased to say the Neighbourhood Police team have been engaging on how we tackle this. Again there are obvious risks from doing so but we need to stamp it out.”
Cambridgeshire Police said their latest action has come after reports in Stanground.
A spokesperson said: “After receiving regular reports of mini mopeds riding along the footpath in Manor Gardens, Stanground, we will now be using ‘Selecta DNA’ tagging spray.
“The spray can be aimed by our officers at the bikes and their riders to tag them with an ‘invisible DNA’ (which is non-toxic and environmentally safe) that will then provide us with forensic evidence to link them back to a specific incident, if the bike and its rider are not able to be stopped at that specific time.
“If the bike is later stopped and seized, we are then able to scan it, pinpoint where it was sprayed and identify those who are causing disruption.”