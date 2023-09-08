Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have turned to ‘invisible DNA’ to tackle a moped menace in Peterborough.

Officers will be able to spray riders who race along pavements and footpaths with ‘Selecta DNA,’ which will help identify bikes and riders in the future.The issue of anti-social moped use was raised by Hampton Vale councillor Lindsay Sharp earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While discussing the problems associated with unauthorised car cruise events, he said: “It’s worth noting similar issues are being seen in Hampton from youths riding motorbikes in a dangerous and anti-social behaviour throughout Hampton. Often on pavements and footpaths. I’m pleased to say the Neighbourhood Police team have been engaging on how we tackle this. Again there are obvious risks from doing so but we need to stamp it out.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have vowed to take action

Cambridgeshire Police said their latest action has come after reports in Stanground.

A spokesperson said: “After receiving regular reports of mini mopeds riding along the footpath in Manor Gardens, Stanground, we will now be using ‘Selecta DNA’ tagging spray.

“The spray can be aimed by our officers at the bikes and their riders to tag them with an ‘invisible DNA’ (which is non-toxic and environmentally safe) that will then provide us with forensic evidence to link them back to a specific incident, if the bike and its rider are not able to be stopped at that specific time.