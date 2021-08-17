Peterborough police urge residents ‘don’t ruin your life by drug driving’

Driving while under the influence of drugs can destroy lives forever, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has warned today (August 16) at the start of the campaign.

Drug taking impairs reaction times and the ability to think clearly. As a result, motorists driving under the influence of drugs are twice as likely to be involved in a collision. Those collisions are five times more likely to kill someone. Last year in Cambridgeshire, there were 22 serious and fatal collisions involving drugs.

With drugs staying in the system longer than alcohol, motorists can test positive days later, increasing the chances of getting caught. Penalties for drug driving include a criminal record, a 12-month driving ban, an unlimited fine and a prison sentence.

Chief Inspector Stephen O’Keeffe, Head of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving while under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous. They affect people in a variety of ways, all of which impair the way you think, act and react. The consequences of this can be devastating when you are supposed to be in control of a moving vehicle.

“Anyone whose driving appears erratic, reckless or otherwise impaired will be stopped by our officers. If a drug test is refused or returns a positive result, we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Drug driving is a serious crime that destroys lives. If convicted, you face a hefty fine as well as the possibility of a driving ban or prison time, not to mention the chance of losing your job.”

The drug drive campaign follow a series of shocking court cases last year. Drug driver Luke Norton killed two “utterly devoted parents” after taking cocaine and falling asleep at the wheel.

As well as this, drug driver Kathryn Watkins collided head-on with a van and then fled the scene leaving her friend to die in the back seat.

So far this year (January 1 – August 16), 64 people have been arrested in Cambridgeshire on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. A further 22 people have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report drink or drug driving.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the county’s roads.