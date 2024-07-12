Peterborough Police try to reunite bikes with owners after finding stash of suspected stolen cycles in Orton

Police have released images of suspected stolen bikes discovered at a flat in Orton Malborne.

An officer from Peterborough’s Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) attended a flat in Blackmead on Monday (8 July) in relation to a separate matter when he discovered eight bikes in the property, all of which are believed to have been stolen.

PC Saunders, from the southern NPT, said: “No arrests have been made at this stage, however enquiries are ongoing, therefore I am appealing to anyone who has found themselves to be victim of bike theft to check whether any of the recovered bikes could be theirs – if they are stolen, I am hoping we will be able to reunite them with their rightful owners.”

Those who believe any of the recovered bikes might belong to them contact police via webchat and quote 35/50361/24. Those without internet access should call 101. Proof of ownership will be required.

1 . Suspected stolen bikes Police are looking to reunite the bikes with their owners Photo: Police Photo Sales

2 . Suspected stolen bikes Police are looking to reunite the bikes with their owners Photo: Police Photo Sales

3 . Suspected stolen bikes Police are looking to reunite the bikes with their owners Photo: Police Photo Sales