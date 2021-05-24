Peterborough police try new text message technique to cut drug abuse after arresting suspected dealers

After arresting and charging two men in connection with County Lines dealing, officers have seized the two men’s phones.

Officers have then sent a text message to those in the contact lists of the two phones are are believed to be in receipt of drugs from the county line, and those who need support.

The message says: “We’ve closed another drugs line.

The text message sent by police

“Drugs lines often exploit children and vulnerable people.

“If you need any advice or support around drug issues, please contact Change Grow Live (www.changegrowlive.org).

“Cambs Police.”

It is the first time the technique has been used in the county.

On social media, a police spokeswoman said: “If you’ve been lucky enough to receive one of these texts from us it means we’ve arrested and charged the county lines drug dealer supplying you with crack cocaine or heroin.

“If you didn’t know, these dealers generally use children and teenagers to deliver their drugs and collect cash by paying them or by forcing them through violence and grooming. They’ll also exploit vulnerable people and take over their homes to deal drugs from.

“Something to think about perhaps?