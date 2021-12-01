Peterborough police officer punched after breaking up fight in early hours

Police update.

Officers were called out to disorder outside Bar 42 in Broadway in the early hours of 17 October where a group of people were fighting.

One officer deployed his PAVA, an incapacitant spray, in order to disrupt the group and prevent further injury to any of them, which was successful in dispersing the group and ending the fight.

Moments later, the officer was approached by 26-year-old Leandro Silva who was stood in a ‘fighting stance’ which prompted the officer to draw his PAVA in a warning to Silva and direct him to walk away.

Ignoring the officer’s directions and looking as though he was about to fight, the officer sprayed the PAVA and was immediately punched in the chest.

Silva, of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (26 November) where he admitted the offence and was sentenced to a community order, requiring him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Inspector Matt Bill said: “Our officers carry various equipment in order to help protect not only members of the public from coming to harm but also themselves.