Peterborough police officer calls for quiet Christmas as he prepares for late shift on December 25

As most of us begin to wind down and look forward to some relaxation over the festive season there are many who will be spending Christmas working to keep us safe.

NHS staff, carers, firefighters and police officers are just some of those who will be putting the turkey on hold in the name of public service.

PC Harry Johnson, based at Thorpe Wood Police Station is due to work ‘lates’ on 25 December (3pm-11pm).

“Christmas Day working can be challenging at times, managing the outstanding calls for service alongside dealing with any detainees from Christmas Eve”, he said.

“I find mornings to be relatively quiet as families enjoy their day, but as the alcohol intake increases there is often an increase in domestic-related incidents.

“Additionally, drivers nipping out to see friends and family having had a drink the night before or on Christmas Day can lead to an increase in drink driving.

“I like working on Christmas as there is a more relaxed atmosphere, both in the office and with members of the public who are keen to wave and wish you a merry Christmas.

“I do celebrate with family on Christmas Day. On early shift I go to my parents’ after work and have a full sit-down family dinner, as they plan ahead to finish cooking to coincide with my finish time. If I’m on late shift or night shift, I have a Christmas dinner before (but without the alcohol).