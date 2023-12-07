Peterborough police issue top tips to avoid becoming victim to the 12 frauds of Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Police have issues a range of top tips to help people avoid becoming the victims of fraudsters and scammers over the festive period.

Fraud and cyber prevention officer Dave York takes us through the 12 frauds of Christmas and how to protect yourself from them…

1. Faulty goods

Police have issued advice to stop people falling victim to fraud this Christmas

With more of us avoiding the last-minute dash to the shops in favour of browsing from the comfort of our own home, online shopping sales have boomed over the past few years, but sadly, so have the frauds surrounding them. Buyers should beware bogus websites and counterfeit goods that are either poor quality or never delivered.

The prevention:

Go to a trusted retailer’s official website and buy direct if you can – this way you can guarantee you’re getting what you pay for and have grounds to return items and receive a refund if they’re not as expected

If you are ordering from a third-party website, double check the T&Cs, including delivery, returns and insurance to make sure the company is legitimate

Make sure your antivirus software is up to date as this will enable your computer or device to flag suspicious sites

Remember, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is

2. Charity fraud

Christmas is traditionally a time when many charities ask for donations. Most of these requests are legitimate, but sadly fraudsters may look to take advantage of your charitable nature and help themselves to your cash.

The prevention:

If donating online, visit the charity website directly

Do not respond to requests through money transfer companies

Consider other ways of donating such as over the phone or in person

3. Romance fraud

It’s not only Valentine’s Day when people consider looking for love. Family, friends and loved ones are a big part of Christmas celebrations and people often turn to online dating during the festive season. Sadly, romance fraudsters can always be relied upon to ruin the fun. Dating and romance scammers build a bond with someone online, leading them to believe they are in a real relationship before asking for money, usually for an emotive reason.

The prevention:

Never send money to someone you haven’t met

Always use trusted dating sites and be wary of anyone who wants to take the conversation away from the platform too quickly

Beware of the use of fake photos and videos – the person you are talking to or looking at may not be who they say they are. A quick Google reverse image search will show you if their profile picture has been used before

4. Loan fraud

Christmas can be expensive, so it’s understandable that many people turn to loans to help with the cost of presents, food and other festive goods. Loan frauds usually happen when a person applies for a loan, is accepted and then told they have to pay an upfront fee to cover the insurance. Once this fee is paid, the victim never hears from the company again and the loan is never received.

The prevention:

Only borrow from legitimate and trusted lenders, such as your bank

Be wary of loan providers who charge an upfront fee

Consider setting a small amount of money aside each month over the year to help pay for festivities – it’s safer and more cost effective than paying interest on a loan

5. Ticketing fraud

‘Tis the season for enjoying yourself! Concerts, gigs, theatre performances and sporting events are a big part of getting into that festive spirit and a great way to make happy memories. However, as with all these things, sadly fraudsters are ready to strike. Bogus websites selling fake tickets to events that have already sold out is an all-too-common occurrence at this time of year.

The prevention:

Only buy tickets from reputable and official sites, selling them for the correct price or directly from the venue

Be wary of sites selling tickets massively under value – if it seems too good to be true, it probably is

Legitimate websites will display the “padlock” symbol in the search bar

Always pay for tickets on your credit card, this way you’re protected by the Consumer Credit Act

6. Holiday fraud

During the festive season, many of us like to book a few days away – whether escaping to the slopes or seeking a spot of winter sun, Christmas is a busy time for travel. As you might expect, waiting in the wings to take full advantage are the fraudsters. They list holiday homes, hotels and more online and on social media at bargain “too good to miss” prices when the properties don’t actually exist.

The prevention:

Beware of anyone asking you to pay them by direct bank transfer, not through a website

A scammer will often use photos of accommodation copied from other sites. Carry out a Google image search to check where else an image has been used

The scammer, or their advert, may claim they belong to a legitimate trade body or consumer protection scheme, such as the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA). Contact the body or scheme to check the person’s credentials

Research the property yourself. See if it has its own website

7. Money transfer fraud

Fraudsters take full advantage of the chaos and rush around Christmas time. You’re so set on getting all your presents that you might not think twice when asked to pay for something via bank transfer, rather than inputting your card details. However tempted you may be because something is “the last one in stock”, never transfer money directly into a seller’s bank account. There are plenty of genuine sellers out there, but be aware fraudsters are also looking to cash-in by persuading people to transfer money for products and services that don’t exist.

The prevention:

Never send a money transfer for online purchases

Never provide your banking information to people or businesses you don’t know

8. Christmas e-card scams

With more and more people looking to cut costs and save the environment, Christmas e-cards (virtual Christmas cards you can send digitally via email) are becoming ever more popular. While most are genuine, be aware that cyber criminals are creating their own festive e-card, which, once opened, can install malware on your device enabling the scammers to collect your personal, sensitive data.

The prevention:

If you receive an e-card from an unknown email address or someone you don’t know, play it safe and delete it

If you believe your electronic device has been infected, report any money lost or suspicious activity on your account to your bank and Action Fraud

9. Quishing scams

Quishing, also known as QR code phishing, involves tricking someone into scanning a phony QR code with their phone or device. The QR code then takes the user to a fraudulent website that might download malware or ask for sensitive information. QR codes are often found on things like parking machines, charging points, emails, even restaurant menus, and you may well use them even more this time of year as you dash between car parks to purchase presents and meet up with friends in cafes and restaurants.

The prevention:

Check… if the QR is on a poster in a public area, always check whether it appears to have been stuck over the poster, window or billboard. If the sign or notice is laminated and the QR code is under the lamination or part of the original print, chances are it’s more likely to be genuine

If in doubt… download the app from the official Google or Apple store or search the website on your phone’s internet browser, rather than scanning a QR code to take you there. It may take longer, but it’s more secure

Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t

10. Social media scams

Beware fraudsters on social media platforms advertising festive giveaways and offers. While many will be genuine, some are designed to encourage you to click on phony adverts, which take you to bogus sites and ask for personal or financial details.

The prevention:

Carefully consider the amount of personal information displayed and posted on your social media accounts as fraudsters can use this to their advantage

If you click on a social media advert, do the necessary checks before buying anything from the website you land on

11. Malware fraud

Mobile phones, tablets and anything tech are the gifts of choice for many at Christmas, but these are a cyber-criminal’s dream! Fraudsters are constantly developing new ways to infect our devices through malicious apps or infected website URLs.

The prevention:

Make sure you have the latest version of software installed for increased protection

Only download apps from official app stores like Google Play and Apple Store

Avoid clicking on links in emails from unknown sources

12. Auction fraud

Auction sites such as eBay and Vinted are a great way to buy Christmas gifts – items are often cheaper and you get a great feeling from giving new life to something unwanted. However, while most items and sellers on auction sites are genuine, there are those looking to make a quick buck at your expense.

The prevention:

Always use recommended methods of payment rather than transferring money direct to a seller

Research the seller before you bid. If available, check their feedback but be mindful this can also be falsified

Be cautious when buying from sellers abroad or private individuals. If in doubt, back out of the sale