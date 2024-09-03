Peterborough Police issue rogue trader warning after man tries to charge for work not carried out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reports of issues in Netherton and Dogsthorpe areas of city – and police believe there are more victims who have not come forward

Police are appealing for people to come forward following reports of rogue trading in Peterborough.

It has been reported that a man has been operating in the Netherton and Dogsthorpe areas, offering services such as cleaning gutters and clearing trees. In some cases, he has tried to charge people for work not carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Most door-step scams involve selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are to a poor standard and overpriced, or they may try to bill you for work you didn’t agree to.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation

“Although we have received some reports, we believe there might be other people in the area who have been approached but not reported to us – this could be for many reasons, such as money wasn’t handed over or people may feel embarrassed to have fallen victim to these scams.

“There is absolutely no shame in believing these people as they can be highly sophisticated and convincing, often targeting elderly or vulnerable people, so please check in with neighbours and relatives, and report any concerns to us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about rogue trading in Netherton, Dogsthorpe or the surrounding areas of Peterborough should contact police online. Those without internet access should call 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger, please call 999.