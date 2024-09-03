Peterborough Police issue rogue trader warning after man tries to charge for work not carried out
Police are appealing for people to come forward following reports of rogue trading in Peterborough.
It has been reported that a man has been operating in the Netherton and Dogsthorpe areas, offering services such as cleaning gutters and clearing trees. In some cases, he has tried to charge people for work not carried out.
Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Most door-step scams involve selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are to a poor standard and overpriced, or they may try to bill you for work you didn’t agree to.
“Although we have received some reports, we believe there might be other people in the area who have been approached but not reported to us – this could be for many reasons, such as money wasn’t handed over or people may feel embarrassed to have fallen victim to these scams.
“There is absolutely no shame in believing these people as they can be highly sophisticated and convincing, often targeting elderly or vulnerable people, so please check in with neighbours and relatives, and report any concerns to us.”
Anyone with information or concerns about rogue trading in Netherton, Dogsthorpe or the surrounding areas of Peterborough should contact police online. Those without internet access should call 101.
If a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger, please call 999.