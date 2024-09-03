Peterborough Police issue rogue trader warning after man tries to charge for work not carried out

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Reports of issues in Netherton and Dogsthorpe areas of city – and police believe there are more victims who have not come forward

Police are appealing for people to come forward following reports of rogue trading in Peterborough.

It has been reported that a man has been operating in the Netherton and Dogsthorpe areas, offering services such as cleaning gutters and clearing trees. In some cases, he has tried to charge people for work not carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Most door-step scams involve selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are to a poor standard and overpriced, or they may try to bill you for work you didn’t agree to.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help the investigationPolice are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation

“Although we have received some reports, we believe there might be other people in the area who have been approached but not reported to us – this could be for many reasons, such as money wasn’t handed over or people may feel embarrassed to have fallen victim to these scams.

“There is absolutely no shame in believing these people as they can be highly sophisticated and convincing, often targeting elderly or vulnerable people, so please check in with neighbours and relatives, and report any concerns to us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about rogue trading in Netherton, Dogsthorpe or the surrounding areas of Peterborough should contact police online. Those without internet access should call 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger, please call 999.