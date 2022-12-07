Peterborough police issue Christmas tree crime warning to keep burglars at bay

Peterborough police have issued a Christmas tree crime warning in a bid to keep burglars at bay over the festive season.

Cambridgeshire police said that in social media polls, 43% of people said they left presents under their tree ahead of Christmas Eve, which sadly can be a temptation for opportunist burglars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increase in burglaries in winter

Police are warning residents to take care over the festive period to avoid becoming a victim of crime

Typically, the force sees an increase in burglaries in the winter months, but many of these burglaries are done by chance, and can often be prevented by people taking simple steps to help ensure their home doesn’t become a target.

Between June and August this year, there were 307 reported burglaries across the county. So far, there has been a 7 per cent increase, with 329 reported burglaries between September to November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county’s Acquisitive Crime Teams are working hard to catch offenders and put them before the courts and proactive target offenders before they can commit offences.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr said: “With the Christmas festivities upon us, it’s so important to ensure your home is protected to the best ability from burglars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people go away during the festivities, and I would advise against advertising it on social media. Most people have many friends on social media networks and they in turn have friends so people you may not know well could become aware of your plans. I would suggest only telling trusted friends, family, and neighbours if your house will be unoccupied.”

Det Sgt Parr also advised keeping Christmas presents out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Avoid putting presents under the tree until Christmas morning. Instead, keep them in closed wardrobes or cupboards, or underneath beds. That way they are not visible from outside.

“If you are discarding packaging for your new gifts, break down any boxes and put them in the bin, not beside it. Burglars target properties where they can see expensive gifts have been opened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police top tips

Other advice includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closing blinds or curtains at night to prevent people from looking in. If you are aware asking a neighbour to do this for you.

Leaving radios or lights on, or on a timer, to make your home appear occupied – or invest in security cameras or doorbells to watch over your property and deter criminals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making sure gifts and shopping bags are not visible in your car

If you’re expecting deliveries, making sure they’re put somewhere safe and not left outside your front door

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not leaving doors and windows open or unlocked even when you’re in the house

Det Sgt Parr added: “The Acquisitive Crime Teams across the county will continue to catch offenders, and we’re pleased to have successfully prosecuted 29 burglars since the beginning of the year. Burglars won’t stop this Christmas, but please help us to help you, and protect your home where you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad