Peterborough police issue burglary warning ahead of bank holiday weekend

Officers say there was a spike in burglaries during same period last year

Police have issued a warning to residents ahead of the bank holiday weekend after a spike in burglaries last year.

There were 54 burglaries in Cambridgeshire in the week of the late May bank holiday last year, a high for 2024.

Although some homes were broken into, many thieves acted as opportunists, stealing items when windows were left open or doors unlocked.

Advice from police

Advice to homeowners includes:

Keep windows shut if you’re not in the room and lock doors

Don’t leave valuable items on view unattended

If going away, don’t advertise your trip on social media and consider getting timers for lights to avoid advertising you’re not at home

Consider installing a video doorbell, other CCTV or an alarm.

Ensure sheds and other outbuildings are secure

“Thieves will look for any opportunity to steal from homes"

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr from the Acquisitive Crime Team said: “Thieves will look for any opportunity to steal from homes, so we’re asking people to remain extra vigilant following a spike in offences last year.

“If you’re going away, please ensure your home is secure and you don’t advertise your trip on social media or make it obvious you’re not at home.

“If you’re spending time in your garden, please make sure windows at the front of the property are shut and your door is locked. Many thieves are opportunists and may enter a property if they believe people are distracted.

“We have dedicated teams who are working hard to combat burglary and bring thieves to justice. Tackling it is a force priority as we aim to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place to live.”