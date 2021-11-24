Peterborough police dog catches fleeing suspect after failure to stop for armed response team

PD Molly.

On Saturday (November 20), PD Molly assisted the armed response team after they were called to apprehend a vehicle on Eastfield Road. The vehicle initially failed to stop but after the driver pulled over and fled, PD Molly jumped into action to prevent an 18-year-old man from Norwich escaping.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and possessing a class A drug. He was dealt with by way of a community resolution for the drug matter and has been released under investigation relating to the failing to stop.

A 35-year-old man from Peterborough was also arrested been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and has since been released without charge and will face no further action

Peterborough Police (@PboroCops) tweeted: “PD Molly has been busy catching suspects.

“A vehicle failed to stop for the armed response team in Peterborough. One man was detained, the other ran off. But he was no match for PD Molly.