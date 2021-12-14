Peterborough police commissioner issues stark warning to drink drivers

The police drink drive campaign is running over the festive period

Commissioner Darryl Preston is supporting Cambridgeshire Constabulary to carry out highly visible ‘morning after’ roadside checks throughout December as part of a campaign to educate drivers and catch those who refuse to heed the warnings.

The additional patrols are part of the Vision Zero Partnership’s ambition to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads and are funded by the Commissioner. He said: “As a former officer, I understand only too well the devastation caused by drink driving. Having to tell families that they have lost loved ones because someone got behind the wheel of a car while still under the influence was, for me, the hardest job in policing.

“This Christmas I am urging everyone to think about the consequences of drink driving. My message is clear: don’t drink and drive.”

PC Jon Morris, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Casualty Reduction Officer, said: “Whether you stay at home or go out to celebrate Christmas this year, remember that alcohol takes time to leave your system and you may still be over the drink drive limit the following morning.”

While alcohol effects everyone differently, on average, it is removed from the body at the rate of about one unit an hour. This means if someone drinks eight pints of ordinary strength beer and stops drinking at midnight, then the alcohol will not be dispelled from their body (and it would not be safe to drive) until about 4pm the following day.

“Before you get behind the wheel please think – is it really worth the risk?” added Jon.