Peterborough Police close Werrington home over drug and crime concerns

A house in Werrington has been closed by police following a series of complaints about anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

The full closure order was served on 58 Wainwright on Wednesday (24 January) following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), and it is hoped will give relief to neighbouring residents.

The action came as a result of frequent reports of anti-social behaviour, drug use and criminal activity related to the address.

The closure order being put in place

The order, which will remain in place until 23 April, states the property is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services, the landlord and contractors with permission from the landlord.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Antonio Monteiro, from Peterborough’s Northern NPT, said: “The persistent complaints we’ve received about the tenant and other individuals who frequented the address by the community demonstrates why we needed to take action.

“We hope that this closure order provides reassurance to the community that we have listened to their concerns and are putting measures in place to resolve local issues and improve the lives of the community.”